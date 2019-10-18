$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.11. 792,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,945. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,757,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 69.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,350,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

