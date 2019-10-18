1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $128,542.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00007965 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000337 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,574,627 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

