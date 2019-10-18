1,995 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalal Street LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,421,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its position in GrafTech International by 201.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 3,470,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,276 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in GrafTech International by 1,728.3% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,535,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 1,451,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 1,266.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 1,091,844 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 72.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after buying an additional 846,691 shares during the period.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The business had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

