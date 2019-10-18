18,100 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 88.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 47,619.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Santander raised Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

