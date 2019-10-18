168,220 Shares in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stitch Fix by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $351,150.00. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $5,154,720. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

