147,878 Shares in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Raven Industries by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Raven Industries by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Raven Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $33.38 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

RAVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

