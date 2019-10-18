14,700 Shares in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 105.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 286,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 255,602 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 582,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMCI opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

