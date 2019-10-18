1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €47.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.90 ($55.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Macquarie set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.43 ($47.01).

ETR:DRI opened at €31.50 ($36.63) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a one year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

