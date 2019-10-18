$130.33 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will report sales of $130.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.20 million. Denny’s reported sales of $158.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $542.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.29 million to $548.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $412.32 million, with estimates ranging from $395.23 million to $429.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of DENN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 13,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $87,081.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,794,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

