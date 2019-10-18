$119.91 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $119.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.40 million and the highest is $134.00 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $114.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $599.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $605.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $660.05 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $699.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,697,000 after buying an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,747,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,248,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,112,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,206,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,971,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.61. 396,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,192. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.