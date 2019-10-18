$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Pivotal Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $456.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

