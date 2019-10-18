$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

EL opened at $189.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $207.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,544.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $392,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.