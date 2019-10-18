$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

EL opened at $189.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $207.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,544.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $392,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

