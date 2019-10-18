$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,175,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

