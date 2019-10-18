$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.16.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total value of $434,740.00. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,305,995. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.85. 762,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.51. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

