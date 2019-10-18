$0.98 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.89. Koppers posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,391.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $65,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares in the company, valued at $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Koppers by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 102,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,990. Koppers has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

