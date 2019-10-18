$0.95 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.56.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $3,601,819.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,416,706.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,426 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

