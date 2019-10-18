$0.62 EPS Expected for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.76. Nextera Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.60. 282,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,850. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

