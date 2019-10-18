$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s earnings. Marcus & Millichap posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus & Millichap.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMI. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 98,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,232.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,029 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $5,399,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth $5,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1,553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

