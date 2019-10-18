$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.50. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envista.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $286,000.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,567. Envista has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

