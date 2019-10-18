$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $86.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. 158,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,801. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $394,313.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $724,493.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,064 shares of company stock worth $3,397,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 69.3% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 128.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

