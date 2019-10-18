$0.07 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,737,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -190.88 and a beta of 1.58. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,451.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $336,363.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,807.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,329 shares of company stock worth $32,411,195. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

