$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Luna Innovations also posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million.

LUNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities raised Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $72,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,989,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,948,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 989,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,654. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 201,612 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 3,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,474. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of 144.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.