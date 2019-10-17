ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) has been given a $10.00 target price by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

NYSE ZVO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 18,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,188. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.