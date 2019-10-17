ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Trading Down 16.7%

ZoomerMedia Ltd (CVE:ZUM)’s stock price fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 319,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 619,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

ZoomerMedia Company Profile (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides comedy and drama, and inspirational multi-faith programming for spiritual and cultural audience; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

