Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $166,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 96.3% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

