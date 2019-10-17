ZelCash (ZEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.01 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. ZelCash has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00857273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035592 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00181180 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00089007 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004286 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 79,786,700 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

