Zacks: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. 102,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,012. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.