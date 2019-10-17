Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Hold

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Separately, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,556. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 985,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,508,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,797 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 5,404,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 1,589,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 226.1% during the second quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 968,102 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

