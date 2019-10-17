Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup anticipates third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share at 91-97 cents. The mid-point of the guidance reflects year over year growth of 1.6%. The company projects core sales to improve in each segment this year. However, lower custom tooling sales in the Beauty + Home segment remains a headwind. AptarGroup is poised to gain from the ongoing business transformation plan and product roll outs in its segments, which will drive top-line growth. The company remains focused on expanding business through acquisitions. Nevertheless, AptarGroup’s segments results are likely to bear the brunt of currency fluctuation and elevated raw material costs. Also, a higher tax rate due to the recently enacted corporate tax rate hike in France will impact earnings. Estimates for the current quarter and the year have moved down lately. “

ATR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 200.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

