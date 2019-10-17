Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMH. ValuEngine cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600 over the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $8,373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,310,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,506,000 after buying an additional 264,851 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

