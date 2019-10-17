Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their positive rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GES. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cfra set a $16.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

GES traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 34,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,359. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Guess? has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $683.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.78 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 4,942.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,190,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,351 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the second quarter valued at $5,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Guess? by 452.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the second quarter valued at $3,790,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guess? by 196.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

