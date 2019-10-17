Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,945. The company has a quick ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 51.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $879.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.60000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.84%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,269.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 318,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,792,636.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

