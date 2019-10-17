Zacks Investment Research Lowers German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Sell

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,574. German American Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $63,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,401. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,467 shares of company stock worth $76,240. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the second quarter worth $2,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 62,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

