Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastenal’s third-quarter 2019 earnings and sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and 0.3%, and grew 8.8% and 7.8% year over year, respectively, given growth in the industrial vending business and existing Onsite locations that navigated sluggish business conditions. Despite slowing demand and rising product costs, gross margins improved sequentially by 30 bps. Growth in the industrial vending business and existing Onsite locations have been driving its performance over the last few quarters. Its shares gained 17.2% post the earnings release. However, daily sales growth has been declining for three straight quarters. Although Fastenal remains focused on increasing prices to help offset cost inflation due to tariffs and rising freight expenses, the business remains pressured due to ongoing trade negotiations and slower activity levels.”

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.55.

Fastenal stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,365 shares of company stock worth $1,937,415. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.