Zacks Investment Research Lowers DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Hold

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

DZSI opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $151.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.