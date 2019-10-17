Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Hold

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SESN. Laidlaw lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $12,169,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

