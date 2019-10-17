Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Sell

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of IMUX opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.50.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

