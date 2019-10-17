Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Sell

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HBNC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $764.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $52.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 277.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

