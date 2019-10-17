Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ABEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Abeona Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

