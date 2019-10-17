Zacks: Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Inspired Entertainment an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 432,956 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 340,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

