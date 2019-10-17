Zacks: Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Given $38.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $38.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fanhua an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fanhua by 4,537.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Fanhua by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

