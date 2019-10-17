Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN)

Shares of Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Roan Resources’ rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Roan Resources an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAN. ValuEngine raised Roan Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roan Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Roan Resources during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roan Resources during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Roan Resources by 25.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roan Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 724,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roan Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Roan Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roan Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.