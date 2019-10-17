Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.63 Price Target for FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX)

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FORESIGHT AUTON/S an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get FORESIGHT AUTON/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSX shares. ValuEngine raised FORESIGHT AUTON/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 target price on FORESIGHT AUTON/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX opened at $1.46 on Monday. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.