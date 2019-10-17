Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.22. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 21.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,010. The company has a market capitalization of $352.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

