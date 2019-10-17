Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QUMU. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Qumu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qumu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the second quarter worth $55,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qumu by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qumu by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qumu by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUMU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 15,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,871. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

