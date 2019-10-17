Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $338.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

In other news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $130,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,428 shares of company stock worth $309,583. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,360,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $37.27 on Monday. Kforce has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $898.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

