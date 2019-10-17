Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.71). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million.

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.54. Insmed has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 21.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

