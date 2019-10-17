Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. HMS posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMSY. KeyCorp began coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

In other news, Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $103,531.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,389.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 87,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $3,333,969.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,351.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,856 shares of company stock valued at $24,166,768. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in HMS by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HMS by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.49. 95,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,971. HMS has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

