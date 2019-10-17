Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. 413,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,253. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,533.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 164,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

