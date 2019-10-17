Zacks: Analysts Set $3.88 Price Target for BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Shares of BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioHiTech Global an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHTG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, Director James D. Chambers purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,430.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $42,486. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioHiTech Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of BioHiTech Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHTG opened at $1.59 on Monday. BioHiTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 230.53% and a negative return on equity of 267.86%.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

